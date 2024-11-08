Amsterdam to boost security around Jewish sites after violent clashes between Israeli and Palestinian fans

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the municipality of Amsterdam vowed to enhance security around Jewish institutions following a night of violent clashes between Israeli fans, who desecrated the Palestinian flag, and supporters of the Palestinian cause.

Before the Ajax Amsterdam vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv match in Amsterdam, which ended 5-0 in Ajax's favor, Israeli fans provoked the crowd by whistling during a "minute of silence" for the victims of the Valencia floods in Spain, in protest of Spain's recognition of the state of Palestine.

Prior to this, Israeli fans arriving from Israel tore down Palestinian flags displayed on shops and buildings while chanting and singing slogans.

The Municipality of Amsterdam stated on its official website that final statistics on the previous night's violence and clashes between Israeli fans and Palestinian supporters have not yet been confirmed.

"In several places around the city, fans were attacked, insulted, and pelted with fireworks... Despite the heavy police presence in the city, Israeli fans were injured…The scale of the incidents, number of victims and arrests is now being assessed,” it noted.

The municipality also affirmed that the police "will soon pay special attention to the security of Jewish institutions and buildings."

City officials pointed out that the escalation of violence against Israeli fans “exceeded all boundaries,” affirming, “There is no excuse for the antisemitic behavior exhibited last night by rioters who actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them.”

“We urge anyone affected by this incident to contact the police and report the matter,” they added.