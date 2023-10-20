Amnesty International accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza bombings

Shafaq News/ Amnesty International accused Israel of committing war crimes in the recent bombardment of Gaza, citing evidence of indiscriminate attacks leading to the deaths of entire families.
The human rights organization documented what it deemed "illegal Israeli attacks," emphasizing the devastating impact on civilians and highlighting the lack of precautions to avoid non-combatant casualties.
"The Israeli attacks on Gaza must be investigated as war crimes," Amnesty International stated, emphasizing that the Israeli forces' actions violated international humanitarian law. The report specifically pointed to instances where Israeli forces allegedly failed to distinguish between military and civilian targets, showing, in their words, a "shocking disregard for civilian lives."
Amnesty International's investigation focused on five Israeli attacks, revealing no evidence of the presence of fighters or military targets at the sites hit. The organization condemned Israel's actions, stating that the Israeli blockade had turned Gaza into the "largest open-air prison in the world." They urged the international community to act swiftly to prevent Gaza from becoming a "huge cemetery."
Furthermore, Amnesty International called on Israel's allies to impose an immediate and comprehensive arms embargo on the country, citing its alleged serious violations of international law.
The Gaza Strip has been under relentless Israeli air and sea bombardment since the launch of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" by Hamas and other Palestinian factions on October 7. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll has reached 4,137, with over 13,000 injured due to the Israeli bombing.