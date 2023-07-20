Al-Azhar calls for boycotting Swedish products

Shafaq News / Thursday evening witnessed a resolute call from Al-Azhar, urging Arab and Islamic communities to continue boycotting Swedish products, as the esteemed institution vehemently condemned Stockholm's actions as deliberate provocations against Islamic sanctities, falsely masked under the banner of "freedom of expression."

In a statement, Al-Azhar expressed its profound dismay at the Swedish authorities' persistent approvals for the burning of the Holy Quran, deeming it a reflection of chaotic and odious policies that lend support to terrorism and hostility towards Muslims worldwide.

"The allowance granted to these criminal terrorists to burn the Quran represents a grave offense against Islam, religious rights, and humanity. It casts a shameful stain upon these societies, revealing their proximity to racism, disorder, double standards, and their remoteness from true freedom, respect for religions, and diverse peoples," the statement read.

Al-Azhar earnestly called upon all Arab and Islamic nations to maintain their boycott of all Swedish products as an act of solidarity with God and His Holy Book, asserting that this call extends to all the world's free and conscious individuals.

Furthermore, Al-Azhar emphasized that any form of leniency in adopting firm stances against Sweden's conduct would amount to endorsement of these crimes and encourage the criminals who brazenly display animosity towards the Quran and the Islamic faith, emboldening them to perpetrate further atrocities.