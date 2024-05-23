After the Tehran meeting, Hezbollah targets Israel with dozens of missiles

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Lebanon's Hezbollah launched an attack with dozens of rockets on Israeli military headquarters and espionage equipment sites.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah mentioned that "its fighters, in retaliation for the assassination carried out by the enemy (Israel) in Kfar Dajjal, which resulted in the injury and terrorization of children, bombarded the newly established 91st Division headquarters at the Elite base with dozens of Katyusha rockets, and the headquarters of the Valley Battalion of the 769th Brigade at the Beit Hillel base with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets."

Hezbollah also noted that "its fighters targeted espionage equipment at the Al-Mutlaa site and the Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly."

In this context, Israeli Channel 12 reported that "five rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Beit Hillel in the Upper Galilee." Israeli media indicated that "power was cut off in the Kiryat Shmona area following the latest rocket attack."

This escalation comes after a meeting in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which included the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Major General Hossein Salami, and Quds Force commander General Esmail Qaani, with Lebanese, Palestinian, and Yemeni factions, affirming "continued escalation until victory is achieved in Gaza."

According to Iranian media, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.

Among the attendees at the meeting were the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Abdul Salam, a representative of the Yemeni Ansar Allah Houthi movement, in addition to officials from other Palestinian factions, such as the Islamic Jihad Movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

So far, approximately 350 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to Jerusalem" since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression for about six months.

Conversely, the group has targeted Israel with heavy missiles, resulting in the deaths and wounding of soldiers and the destruction of hundreds of military telecommunication towers, as well as dropping drones, including the "pride" of the Israeli army industry Hermes 450, a multi-payload drone made by Elbit Systems, an Israel-based weapons manufacturer.

Israel remains highly secretive about its losses with Hezbollah, but all settlements in the northern region are devoid of residents, who have either fled elsewhere or sought refuge in shelters. There is also an internal Israeli conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, given the group's possession of an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.