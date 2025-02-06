After clashes, Lebanon-Syria border detainee exchange begins

Shafaq News/ An exchange of detainees has begun between residents of Lebanese border villages and Syrian forces at the Jousieh border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, local media reported.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV said the first phase of the exchange was conducted through the Lebanese Red Cross under the supervision of the Lebanese army. Women and children held in the town of Al-Aqrabiyah were set to be released, it added.

Conflicting Accounts

Al-Mayadeen and other Lebanese media outlets reported that clashes erupted between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants and residents of villages in the Qusayr countryside near the Lebanese-Syrian border. The reports said villagers repelled the militants and captured two HTS fighters, while HTS militants allegedly detained 14 women and children.

However, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that two Syrian border security personnel were kidnapped during clashes with wanted individuals near the Lebanese border.

Citing the media office of Homs Province, SANA said the Syrian border security administration had launched a large-scale operation in the border village of Hawik to "close smuggling routes for weapons and contraband." Several suspects were arrested, and weapons and illicit goods were seized, it reported.

"During the operation, clashes broke out between border security forces and a number of wanted individuals, leading to the abduction of two security personnel while they were carrying out their duties," SANA added.