After Trump announced, key details of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Shafaq News/ A ceasefire agreement has been reached in Gaza aimed at achieving "long-term" stability and ending violence between the conflicting parties, sources revealed on Wednesday evening.

Under the terms of the agreement, reports state that all Israeli hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, the specifics of which will be agreed upon by both sides. The agreement will also ensure sustained calm in the region, establish a permanent ceasefire, and see the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The deal includes plans for the reconstruction of Gaza, with the opening of border crossings to allow the free movement of people and goods within the territory.

The first phase of the agreement involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops from heavily populated eastern areas, limiting their presence to the borders across the entire Gaza Strip. Additionally, Israeli air operations, including reconnaissance flights, will be temporarily suspended for 10 hours a day over Gaza.

Phase one also includes the release of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences, alongside the release of all female and minor prisoners under the age of 19.

In a related development, US President-elect Donald Trump announced the deal in a post on his Truth Social platform, confirming that a resolution for the hostages has been reached, with their release imminent.

Meanwhile, a US official confirmed to Axios that a ceasefire agreement had been reached, with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff notifying several Arab countries about the deal to end the Gaza conflict. The source also indicated that Witkoff had urged Israel to immediately halt the war.

American media reported that both the Israeli government and Hamas have reached an agreement that would cease hostilities in Gaza and lead to the gradual release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

A senior Hamas official confirmed to CNN that the group had agreed to the ceasefire in exchange for the hostages' release and had provided its response to the mediators.

Hamas also issued a statement confirming that it consulted with allied armed factions on the proposed agreement, emphasizing its responsible and positive approach to ending the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, sources close to the matter told CNN that Israel anticipated the announcement of the agreement either later that evening or the following day.

A senior Israeli official had confirmed that, just before the ceasefire announcement, the Israeli negotiating team in Tel Aviv was informed that Hamas had presented last-minute demands, particularly regarding the Philadelphia Corridor, which was not part of the original arrangement. These demands include changes to the maps previously approved by the Israeli Cabinet and U.S. mediators, a proposal that Israel firmly rejected.