Aerial attack injures two militia members crossing Syria-Iraq border

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that two individuals were injured following an aerial attack targeting a truck loaded with weapons after it entered Syria from Iraqi territories.

In a statement, the Observatory stated, "Two non-Syrian militia members affiliated with Iran sustained severe injuries in a drone strike believed to be carried out by U.S. forces, targeting at least one truck (a refrigerated vehicle) belonging to the militias carrying weapons and ammunition."

The Observatory clarified that the targeting occurred on the road between Al-Ghabra city-Al-Hamdan Airport in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, after the truck crossed Iraqi territories heading towards Syrian territory," confirming, "the injured individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment amidst heavy security alertness by the militias."