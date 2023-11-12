Advancements in talks for Gaza hostages release

Shafaq News / Reuters reported on Sunday, citing Hebrew media, that some progress has been made toward reaching an agreement for the release of individuals held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he "will not discuss details of any potential agreement," which, according to Channel 12 News, is expected to involve the phased release of between 50 to 100 women, children, and elderly individuals during a three to five-day ceasefire period.

According to reports from news channels, their sources did not specify whether Israel would release Palestinian prisoners, including women and minors, from its jails and mentioned that Israel would consider allowing fuel into Gaza while retaining the right to resume hostilities after reaching an agreement.

Reuters quoted an Israeli army spokesperson as saying that "multiple efforts are underway to secure the release of those detained in Gaza."

Furthermore, for the second consecutive week, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday evening in front of the central military headquarters in Tel Aviv to express their frustration with the Israeli government's handling of the kidnapped hostages in Gaza. They urged immediate action for their release.

The demonstrators carried pictures of the abducted individuals and listened to statements from their families in the largest gathering in Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Additionally, 239 people, including children, women, and soldiers, were kidnapped.