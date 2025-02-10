AKP officials dismissed over Burger King boycott controversy

Shafaq News/ The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dismissed and disciplined several local officials for attending the opening ceremonies of Burger King restaurants.

The latest dismissal involved Ibrahim Özçul, head of the Dinar branch in Afyonkarahisar, after he participated in the inauguration of a new Burger King location and delivered a speech at the event.

The AKP’s local branch issued a statement reaffirming its stance on boycotting companies linked to Israel, stating that “public sentiment was a key factor in the decision.” The party also launched an internal investigation into the matter.

This case follows similar disciplinary actions in Rize, where multiple AKP mayors and officials faced party sanctions for attending a Burger King opening in the northeastern city. Among those disciplined were İyidere Mayor Saffet Mete, Muradiye Mayor Musa Süreyya Balcı, and Salarha Mayor Hasan Kara, along with Osman Köseoğlu, the local Trade Ministry director.

Photos of the officials cutting the ceremonial ribbon sparked a backlash, leading to their referral to the party’s disciplinary board, as announced by AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik.

Burger King, along with other international fast-food chains like McDonald’s, has been a target of boycotts in pro-Palestinian circles due to claims of supporting Israel.