Shafaq News / A Kurdish human rights organization announced today, Wednesday that a young Kurdish men was killed by an Arab refugee in Germany.

The Summit Foundation For Refugee and Displaced Affairs (LUTKE) said, in a statement the young man was stabbed with a knife due to previous disputes with the Arab refugee.

According to the statement, the Kurdish, 27, from the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah, has been living for five years in a refugee camp in Germany, while the perpetrator is an Iraqi, 23, who is now in German police custody.

The Summit reported that many of the refugees and immigrants in the camps of Germany are under harsh conditions.

According to DW, in the first half of 2020, the total number of refugees decreased from about 1.83 million at the end of 2019, to about 1.77 million people, a decrease of around 62,000 people.

The figures emerged following an inquiry made by the socialist Left party regarding the number of migrants with secure housing and protection status.

According to the figures, there are currently (till October 202)0 around 1.31 million refugees with secure residence in Germany — around 50,000 fewer than in the previous six months.

Meanwhile, around 450,000 people are currently considered to be asylum-seekers or tolerated persons within Germany, 15,000 fewer than in the previous year.