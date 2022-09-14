Report

A new round of clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-14T07:22:58+0000
A new round of clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, the Armenian defense ministry said that clashes erupted again between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

In a statement, the Minister said that Azerbaijan used artillery, mortar, and large-caliber firearms to launch "an aggression on our sovereign territory."

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense," it added.

On Monday, the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared again, with both sides reporting nearly 100 dead.

The next day, Azerbaijani troops shelled Armenian forces at several locations along the border. Azerbaijan responded to a "buildup of Armenian landmines and weapons near the border."

With this escalation, Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed for calm on both sides.

