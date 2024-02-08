Nechirvan Barzani Extends Congratulations to Re-elected Azerbaijani President

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a phone call on Thursday.

Barzani conveyed his best wishes for continued success and progress to President Aliyev and his country. He also emphasized the Kurdistan Region's desire to enhance bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and expand mutual cooperation between the two.

In response, the Azerbaijani President expressed appreciation for the call and congratulatory message from the President of the Kurdistan Region. He also reaffirmed his country's eagerness to strengthen ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Fondly recalling their past meetings in Baku, when both emphasized that these interactions contributed to the expansion of cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev has received over 90% of the vote to win re-election as the country's president, the electoral commission head confirmed Thursday.