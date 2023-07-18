President Barzani encourages Azerbaijani investors to work in KRI

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced on Tuesday that President Nechirvan Barzani is actively promoting Azerbaijani investors to engage in business activities within the region.

A spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government, stated during a press briefing in Baku that one of the key topics discussed by President Barzani during his visit to the Azerbaijani capital was the encouragement of Azerbaijani investors to work in the Kurdistan Region. In response, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan expressed his welcome and support for such endeavors.

The spokesperson further emphasized that future visits and exchange of investment delegations between Azerbaijan and the Kurdistan Region are planned. He affirmed that the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baku reach the highest levels, as the Kurdistan Region is an official entity recognized within the federal Iraq and governed by the country's official constitution.

He also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Kurdish authorities in opening an Azerbaijani consulate in the region, with the necessary official approvals being obtained from the federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier today, President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, where he was received by President Ilham Aliyev.