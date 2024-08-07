945,000 Israelis traveled abroad in July amid Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Nearly a million Israelis traveled abroad in July amid the Gaza war, according to the Hebrew Walla website.

Data from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CSB) showed that “approximately 945,000 Israelis traveled abroad in July 2024, compared to 1.2 million in July 2023."

“In 2024, approximately 853,000 Israelis traveled abroad by air, 12,600 by sea, and 80,000 by land, including 37,300 through the Taba Border Crossing, compared to 76,300 people in July of last year,” it revealed.

"From January to July 2024, approximately 3.95 million people traveled abroad, a decrease from 5.75 million in the same period of 2023, with 3.52 million traveling by air, 30,400 by sea, and 399,800 by land."

Moreover, CSB data indicated that “from May to July, an average of 598,700 people traveled abroad per month, up from 495,000 in previous months."

"As October 7 approaches, the rate of people leaving Israel has increased but recently slowed. From May to July, travel abroad rose by 5.6%, down from the previous monthly increase of 14%," it confirmed.