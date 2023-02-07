50 Israeli missiles should offset every Palestinian rocket, Israeli Security Minister

Shafaq News/ Far-right Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir hopes the Israeli Government to implement his "vision" in attacking Gaza.

During his visit to the "Shlomit" settlement in the Gaza Strip with members of the Otzma Yehudit party, Ben Gvir suggested responding with 50 missiles for every rocket launched from Gaza.

According to the Hebrew newspaper "Yediot Ahronot," the Israeli minister said the response to the Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" must be "integrated."

He also supported settling new settlements in the Gaza Strip.

During the first weeks of Israel's new Government, the violence extended between Palestinians and Israelis.

The new cabinet promised to take a tough stance against the Palestinians, which started by killing five in the West Bank.

Hamas said all five of those killed were members of its armed wing.