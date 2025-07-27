4 killed in southern Germany train derailment

Shafaq News – Berlin

At least four people were killed and several others injured on Sunday when a regional train derailed in a forested area of southwestern Germany.

A police spokesperson told AFP that two carriages came off the tracks near a small town along the route between Sigmaringen and Ulm, a 90-kilometer journey. Approximately 100 passengers were on board at the time of the accident.

Visual footage from the scene showed overturned railcars lying on their sides, appearing largely intact but visibly damaged from the collision and derailment.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the incident.