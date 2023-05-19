32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah Concludes with Emphasis on Palestinian Cause, Sudanese Crisis, and Economic Growth

Shafaq News/ The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concluded with the participants' approval of the final statement, announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The summit addressed several important issues, including the Palestinian cause, the Sudanese crisis, and economic matters.

The Jeddah Declaration emphasized the need to intensify efforts to achieve a just settlement of the Palestinian cause and called for an end to foreign interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Furthermore, it reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to promoting economic growth in the region and stressed the importance of respecting states' values, cultures, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The declaration rejected support for armed groups and militias operating outside the framework of state institutions. It supported the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen in its efforts to establish security and stability while endorsing international and regional endeavors to find a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The declaration also called for increased Arab efforts to assist Syria in overcoming its crisis and creating favorable conditions for the return of Syrian refugees while preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

Regarding Sudan, the declaration viewed the meetings of Sudanese parties in Jeddah as a promising step toward resolving the crisis. However, it rejected external interference that could further fuel the conflict.

The declaration emphasized the importance of supporting the steady supply of essential food commodities to Arab countries.

The Jeddah Declaration also called for the prompt election of a president and the formation of a government in Lebanon.

It supported efforts to unify the Libyan armed forces, establish a ceasefire, and endorsed the role of the United Nations mission in Libya. The declaration stressed the necessity of resolving the Libyan crisis within the Libyan framework and supported holding parliamentary and presidential elections as a solution.

Lastly, the Jeddah Declaration welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to activate their security and economic cooperation agreement. This agreement was seen as a positive step towards regional stability and cooperation.