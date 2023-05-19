Syrian President al-Assad Calls for Arab Nations to Seize Historic Opportunity at Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ On Friday, during the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad delivered a speech calling for Arab nations to seize the "historic opportunity" that the changing international landscape presents. He expressed his hope for internal Arab reconciliation and cooperation with regional countries.

Al-Assad emphasized that the current international situation allows Arab nations to rearrange their affairs without external interference, particularly in response to what he described as the "hegemony of the West."

He expressed optimism regarding Arab-Arab and Arab-regional reconciliation, emphasizing the importance of unified policies and controls for joint Arab action. Regarding Syria's return to the Arab League, al-Assad stressed that Syria's Arab identity is based on belonging to the Arab world.