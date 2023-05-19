32nd Arab Leaders Summit commences in Jeddah

Shafaq News / The thirty-second Arab Leaders Summit convened on Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah, marking Syria's formal return to the political discourse of the Arab world.

This notable reinstatement of Syria in the Arab League's affairs came to fruition just a fortnight after the regional organization endorsed Syria's reclamation of its seat, effectively terminating a suspension that spanned nearly 12 years. The pivotal figure in this watershed moment was none other than Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who personally attended the summit.

The Saudi royal court released a statement elucidating the distinguished guests of the summit. Among the attendees were King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sudanese Sovereign Council's special envoy Ambassador Dafa-Allah Haj Ali Osman, and Comoros' Minister of State for Cooperation with the Arab World, Qassem Lotfi.

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, and President Ismail Guelleh of Djibouti, were present as well. The summit also hosted Libyan Presidential Council's head, Mohamed al-Menfi, Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Sheikh Ahmed.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, the Amir of Qatar, Asaad Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation and Special Representative of the Sultan of Oman, and Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, were part of the congregation.

Tunisian President Kais Saied, Rashad Al Alimi, head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Somali President, Hassan Mahmoud, were among the attendees.

Also present were King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Deputy Head of State Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Rashid bin Hassan, the brother of Morocco's monarch, and Algerian Prime Minister Ayman bin Abdul Rahman.