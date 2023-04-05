KSA to launch direct flight from Erbil to Jeddah, boosting economic ties

Shafaq News / The Deputy Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Erbil, Khalid Al-Shamrani, announced on Wednesday the launch of the first direct flight between Erbil and Jeddah.

Al-Shamrani emphasized that the start of these flights between Saudi Arabia and the Kurdistan Region would strengthen economic relations between the two sides.

He said in a statement to reporters that the commencement of flights between Saudi Arabia and the Kurdistan Region is due to the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

He added that launching flights between Erbil and Jeddah is an important step towards facilitating the visit of pilgrims and Umrah performers directly to Saudi Arabia, adding that this move would boost economic ties between Saudi Arabia, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq as a whole.