3 explosions rock Bat Yam, Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, three explosions rocked Bat Yam, Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

According to the reports, two buses exploded simultaneously in two different parking lots in Bat Yam, with no injuries reported. Initial findings suggested that the two explosions were the result of an attack.

Later, Israeli police confirmed that a third bus exploded in Bat Yam.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated, "An attempted bomb attack is being investigated. Forces are on-site, searching the area."

Furthermore, bus drivers in the city had been instructed to stop and inspect their vehicles.