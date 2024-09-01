3 Israeli officers killed at Tarkumia checkpoint

Shafaq News/ Three Israeli police officers and border guards were killed, on Sunday, in a shooting attack at the Tarkumia checkpoint near Hebron.

According to Israeli media, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on several vehicles, including a police car and a bus, before fleeing the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli emergency medical service, reported that medics treated three severely injured individuals—a man and a woman in their 30s and another man in his 50s—following the shooting near the Tarkumia crossing.

Despite efforts to save them, the Israeli ambulance service later confirmed the deaths of the police officers involved.

The Israeli army subsequently found the vehicle used in the attack, but the assailants managed to escape. In response, Israeli authorities imposed a security lockdown on the town of Idhna, west of Hebron, following the attack.

This escalation comes amid a sharp increase in violence over the past year following the outbreak of the Israeli war in Gaza in October 2023 that led to the killing of 41,266 Palestinians.