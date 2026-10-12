Shafaq News- London

Twenty-nine countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, condemned Iran’s alleged involvement in a security incident at RAF Fairford, a British air base used by US forces, and warned that they would take action against anyone carrying out hostile activities on Iran’s behalf.

In a joint statement, the countries said they accepted the UK’s assessment of Iran’s involvement in the incident and condemned what they described as Iran’s harmful actions, including violent attacks, arson, sabotage and cyberattacks targeting their territories and partners.

The statement said any attempt by Iran to threaten, intimidate, harm or coerce people in the signatories’ territories, whether directly or through proxies, was unacceptable. The countries pledged to take action against those responsible for acts of aggression carried out on Iran’s behalf.

The signatories also said the Fairford incident demonstrated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) willingness to conduct operations beyond Iran’s borders through covert networks and proxy groups.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the UK had summoned Iran’s ambassador in London to protest what he described as threats to British security. The UK also imposed sanctions on two Iranian nationals over their alleged roles in harmful activities on behalf of the Iranian government.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte welcomed the statement by allied countries and partners concerning alleged Iranian activities targeting their territories, including the Fairford incident. He said the alliance would continue to protect the security of its people.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the Iranian ambassador to the UK rejected Tehran’s alleged involvement in the Fairford incident during a meeting with Britain’s minister for the Middle East. The ambassador urged the British government not to take positions or issue public statements unsupported by evidence, adding that Iran was ready to cooperate with the relevant authorities in the investigation.