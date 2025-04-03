27 airstrikes in 12 hours: US escalates military action against Houthis

Shafaq News/ The United States has ramped up its military campaign against Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), carrying out 27 airstrikes over the past 12 hours in the northern province of Saada, a Houthi stronghold, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, US strikes since October 2023 have killed 250 people and injured 714 others. The ministry's figures do not account for casualties among Houthi military forces.

US President Donald Trump said on March 15 that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

More than 170 American air raids over the past week alone have hit Houthi-controlled areas, including the capital Sanaa, leaving at least a dozen people dead and causing significant damage across multiple provinces.

Washington has intensified its strikes in response to Houthis targeting Israel-bound commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which the they claim is in retaliation for Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza, now in its fourth week

The Houthis say their operations are aimed at pressuring Israel to halt its war in Gaza, which, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, has killed at least 50,000 Palestinians.