Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria is looking to expand citrus exports to Iraq and Gulf countries as production is expected to rise by nearly 49% this season, creating a substantial surplus that the country hopes to sell abroad, Khaled al-Khader, director general of the Authority for Supporting and Developing Local Production and Exports, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Khader forecast exports of between 80,000 and 100,000 tons this season, with Navel and Mawardi oranges, Meyer and Indian lemons, and pomelos among the main varieties destined for foreign markets.

The government is also seeking to give domestic produce a larger share of the market by restricting citrus imports. Decisions No. 141 and 115, issued by the Import and Export Committee, suspend imports of all varieties of oranges and lemons.

“Iraq, Gulf countries, Lebanon, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are among Syria's traditional citrus markets,” he noted, adding that authorities plan to increase shipments to Russia, which imports around 1.7 million tons of citrus annually, and expand sales in Gulf markets, which import nearly one million tons from Egypt and Turkiye, according to International Trade Centre data.

But tapping into that demand will not be easy. Syria lacks sufficient facilities to sort, pack, cool and wax citrus on a large scale, limiting its ability to prepare produce for export, al-Khader explained. Weak market research and limited agricultural extension services add to the difficulties, while the absence of a clear route to obtaining international certifications makes it harder for Syrian produce to access some markets.

To address these obstacles, Syria's Agriculture Ministry is working with relevant authorities and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on an accreditation program that will initially focus on citrus. Sponsored and funded by the FAO, the initiative aims to improve export quality controls, introduce traceability and documentation systems, expand digitization and streamline certification across the supply chain.

The program also seeks to modernize Syria's national food control system and help its agricultural products compete in foreign markets, al-Khader added.

“Separate efforts to establish Syrian business councils with neighboring countries and other international partners are designed to strengthen trade ties and open additional outlets for local products.”

Hatem Mujar, head of the Citrus Office at Syria's Agriculture Ministry, put this season's harvest at around 840,000 tons, including 639,000 tons in Latakia province and 201,000 tons in Tartus.

He attributed the increase to favorable weather and heavier rainfall during the previous season, which replenished dams and helped secure irrigation supplies through the summer.

The two provinces have around 40,082 hectares of citrus orchards, including 30,910 hectares in Latakia and approximately 9,172 hectares in Tartus. Average yields are estimated at 23 tons per hectare.

According to Mujar, citrus-growing areas have declined in some parts of Syria over the past decade as falling prices and weak returns prompted farmers to switch to greenhouse and tropical crops. Some have since returned to citrus cultivation over the past two seasons as prices improved, particularly last season.

Yields vary depending on the variety and age of the trees. “Most citrus trees begin producing commercial crops at five to six years old and reach peak yields between 10 and 15 years,” he said, adding that a Meyer lemon tree produces an average of 50 to 60 kilograms, while a grapefruit tree can yield around 280 kilograms.