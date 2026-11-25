Shafaq News- Damascus

Iraq and Syria are looking to deepen cooperation over the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers, stepping up efforts to share water data, resume joint monitoring and track pollution, Abada Mubayyid, director of the Water Sector Regulation Department at Syria's Ministry of Energy, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The two countries already exchange information on how much water enters Syria from Turkiye and how much Syria releases downstream to Iraq, Mubayyid said. They have now agreed to include water quality and pollution levels in those exchanges, with plans to build a shared database as cooperation develops.

Mubayyid also called for the reopening of joint monitoring stations along the Euphrates, saying they would provide Iraq, Syria and Turkiye with reliable figures on river flows and help them assess available supplies and compliance with existing agreements.

"The Euphrates remains a central issue in discussions with Turkiye, which controls the river's upstream waters," he added, referring to the 1987 protocol under which Ankara is committed to releasing an average of at least 500 cubic meters per second to Syria. Efforts are underway to ensure those flows are maintained, he noted.

The latest push for cooperation comes against the backdrop of several agreements that have shaped water relations across the Tigris and Euphrates basins. Among them is the 1946 Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness between Iraq and Turkiye, which was accompanied by six protocols, including one covering the regulation of the two rivers and their tributaries.

In April 1989, Syria and Iraq reached a provisional agreement on the allocation of Euphrates water entering Syria from Turkiye, giving Baghdad 58% and Damascus 42% until a trilateral deal could be reached. Despite these arrangements, the three countries have never reached a comprehensive agreement on sharing the waters of the Tigris and Euphrates, leaving major questions over water distribution and management unresolved.

Closer cooperation could help Iraq and Syria gain a clearer picture of their dwindling water supplies, water resources expert Hamza Mardini told Shafaq News, noting that shared data would allow both countries to track changes in river flows and better assess available supplies, particularly as climate change and declining rainfall intensify pressure on the region.

Joint monitoring stations would also give the three countries a common reference for measuring river flows, reducing discrepancies between their estimates and helping them base decisions on more reliable figures, he added. "Coordination with Turkiye is equally important," Mardini noted, calling for cooperation to extend to water quality and pollution.

Stretching about 2,800 kilometers, the Euphrates flows from Turkiye through Syria and Iraq. The Tigris runs for roughly 1,850 kilometers before entering Iraq, where it is fed by tributaries from Turkiye and Iran. Together, the two rivers supply much of the water used across the three countries. But declining rainfall, rising temperatures and recurring droughts are shrinking supplies in Iraq and Syria, while demand from agriculture and growing populations continues to increase.

Read more: A century of promises: Iraq’s water diplomacy with Turkiye and Iran