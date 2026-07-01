Unidentified drone downed over Baghdad’s Green Zone
2026-07-01T05:25:57+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraqi security forces shot down a drone flying over Baghdad's Green Zone at dawn on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell, disclosed.
No casualties or material damage were recorded. The origin of the drone remains unknown.
The Green Zone is a heavily fortified district that houses key government institutions, parliament offices, senior political headquarters, and foreign missions.