Shrapnel damage after drone intercepted over Baghdad’s Green Zone

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Shrapnel from Iraqi air defense fire landed in eastern Baghdad after security forces intercepted a drone over the capital’s Green Zone, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The falling debris caused material damage to two vehicles on Palestine Street, including one belonging to the Endowments Authority and Religious Affairs and another linked to the office of the secretary-general of the shrine of Salman al-Muhammadi. Additional fragments were recovered in Sadr City. No further damage or casualties were reported.

Earlier today, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, disclosed that air defense systems detected a small drone over Baghdad and engaged it immediately.

The Green Zone is a heavily fortified district housing key government institutions, parliamentary offices, senior political headquarters, and foreign missions.