US offers $10M bounty for HAN leader Akram Al-Kaabi

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The US Department of State on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Akram Al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of Harakat Al-Nujaba (HAN), an Iran-aligned armed group based in Iraq.

Al-Kaabi and HAN were designated Specially Designated Global Terrorists in March 2019. The State Department indicated that the group has carried out attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities and military bases in Iraq and Syria, resulting in the death of a US contractor and injuries to several American troops.

HAN operates within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella network of Iran-aligned factions that has claimed more than 750 attacks on US targets across Iraq and the region since the start of the 2026 US–Israeli conflict with Iran. Targets have included the US Embassy in Baghdad, Baghdad International Airport, airports in the Kurdistan Region, and energy infrastructure.

Al-Kabi has a long history of targeting U.S. troops and diplomatic facilities in Iraq. Help us end his terrorist attacks. Submit your tip today. pic.twitter.com/UhW59DwNiK — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) May 5, 2026

In April, the State Department offered a similar reward of up to $10 million for information on Haydar Muzhir Ma'lak Al-Sa'idi, also known as Haydar Al-Gharawi, Secretary-General of Harakat Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya (HAAA), designated in June 2024.

Washington also set a $10 million reward for information on Hashim Finyan Rahim Al-Saraji, also known as Abu Alaa Al-Walai, leader of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada (KSS), designated in November 2023 and later classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in September 2025.

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