US Embassy warns of threats targeting universities in Iraq

US Embassy warns of threats targeting universities in Iraq
2026-03-29T19:48:25+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Baghdad warned of potential attacks targeting American-linked institutions in Iraq, including universities in Baghdad, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok, urging US citizens to leave the country immediately.

In a security alert, the embassy said Iran and Iran-aligned armed groups have carried out attacks against US citizens and US-linked targets across Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region, and could target diplomatic facilities, universities, infrastructure, and civilian sites, noting risks of attacks on airports and hotels, possible kidnappings, and continued threats from missiles, drones, and rockets.

The warnings come after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to target American and Israeli universities in the region in response to recent attacks on Iranian higher education institutions.

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