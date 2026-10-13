Shafaq News- Baghdad

Two people, including an Iraqi Interior Ministry officer, died by suicide in separate incidents in Baghdad and Mosul on Tuesday, security sources told Shafaq News.

In Al-Yusufiyah, south of Baghdad, the officer shot himself inside his vehicle, while a young man died by hanging at his home in Mosul’s Aden neighborhood.

Authorities opened investigations into both deaths, with preliminary findings suggesting psychological distress may have contributed to the Mosul incident.

According to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, recorded suicides declined from 16 in July to 10 in August. Nineveh accounted for five cases, Diyala two, and Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa district, Najaf, and Al-Diwaniyah one each.

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