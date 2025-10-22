Two herders killed in armed attack in al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Two shepherds from Iraq’s Najaf were killed when gunmen opened fire in the al-Anbar desert, a source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

According to the source, the attack took place along the al-Nukhayb–Karbala road, where the assailants also set the victims’ vehicle ablaze.

The Joint Operations Command also confirmed that two water tankers were also burned in the Shabwan area west of al-Habbariya.