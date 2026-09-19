Two ‘dangerous’ traffickers captured in Iraq’s Dhi Qar
Shafaq News- Dhi Qar
Two “dangerous” suspected drug traffickers were arrested after an armed clash with security forces in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province left two people injured, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.
The clash broke out near Thalaja Bridge in the Shatra district, north of the province. A third suspect fled the scene and remained at large.
Colonel Ahmed Karim, head of the Shatra Anti-Narcotics Office, was among those wounded in the exchange of fire, along with a passerby.
The identities of the suspected drug traffickers were not immediately available.