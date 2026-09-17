Shafaq News- Karbala

A Karbala criminal court sentenced a man to three years in prison for impersonating a brigadier general in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the Supreme Judicial Council reported on Thursday.

The court found that the defendant had posed as a PMF officer to obtain money from citizens in exchange for false promises of appointments in state institutions.

Authorities found a rifle, a pistol, electronic payment cards and security force insignia in his possession, along with forged identification cards and badges. They also seized a bag containing official documents and sums of money.