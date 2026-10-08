Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi federal intelligence forces, working with security agencies in the Kurdistan Region, arrested a man in Erbil wanted on terrorism charges, the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency said on Thursday.

Federal Police intelligence units located and detained the suspect in an operation based on intelligence information, the agency said in a statement. It described him as a dangerous militant wanted under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law for allegedly carrying out several attacks in the past.

Foreign currency, several passports and multiple bank cards were seized from the suspect, according to the agency, which did not identify him or say which group he allegedly belonged to.

Article 4 of Iraq’s 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law provides for the death penalty for those convicted of committing or participating in terrorist acts.