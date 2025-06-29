Syrian authorities uncover mass grave near Iraq border

Shafaq News – Deir ez-Zor

Syrian authorities have uncovered a mass grave on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, a province bordering Iraq, security sources said on Sunday.

The discovery was made on the edge of the city, where internal security forces and civil defense units were deployed to inspect the site.

Deir ez-Zor Governor Ghassan al-Sayed Ahmad confirmed the presence of five bodies. “Evidence at the site suggests more remains may be buried in the area,” he said.

The governor directed internal security to launch an official investigation and instructed the health directorate to oversee the recovery and identification of the remains.