Suspected drones fall in Iraq's al-Muthanna

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi security forces in al-Muthanna province reported the crash of unidentified aerial objects near a cement plant.

A security source told Shafaq News that a team of explosives experts and security personnel inspected the debris, with initial findings suggesting the objects were likely drones.

No casualties were reported.

Since the start of the Israel–Iran conflict, Iraq has witnessed multiple incidents involving drones and missile remnants falling across its central and southern regions.