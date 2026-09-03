Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Intelligence Service (INIS) repatriated from Germany a suspect accused of taking part in the 2014 Camp Speicher massacre, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source identified the suspect by the initials “M.W.,” saying he had lived in Saladin province before 2014 and allegedly took part in other major terrorist attacks in Iraq.

The Camp Speicher massacre, carried out by ISIS on June 12, 2014, is considered the deadliest single terrorist attack in modern Iraqi history. An estimated 1,700 predominantly Shiite military cadets were captured from Camp Speicher near Tikrit, about 170 kilometers north of Baghdad, and executed at several locations along the Tigris River.

Read more: 12 years after Camp Speicher massacre