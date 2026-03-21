No US personnel at Iraqi Intelligence HQ during Baghdad drone strike, source says

Shafaq News- Baghdad

No US personnel were present at Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) headquarters when it was targeted by a drone in Baghdad, a senior security source told Shafaq News on Saturday, rejecting claims circulating on social media.

The source described the reports as “completely false,” stressing that the facility is operated entirely by Iraqi national staff. He revealed that the explosive-laden drone killed an officer with the rank of major and wounded another with serious injuries.

Earlier today, a drone strike hit the INIS headquarters in the Mansour district, in what the agency described as a “terrorist attack” carried out by “outlawed groups.”

The escalation follows the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, after which Iraq —including the Kurdistan Region— has faced a surge in drone and rocket attacks. Iran-aligned armed factions have claimed responsibility for several operations, describing their targets as “enemy bases.”

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation