US reiterates support for addressing the Baghdad-Erbil dispute

Shafaq News/ A US diplomatic delegation reiterated Washington's commitment to supporting the reconciliation of the federal and regional governments in Iraq, an official statement by the finance Ministry of the Kurdistan region said on Monday.

According to the statement, a delegation from the US Consulate in Erbil met with the region's finance minister, Awat Jnab, who highlighted the regional government's support for the new federal government, hoping it manages to address the ongoing disputes between the two sides.

The minister touched upon a recent visit of a delegation from the region's ministry of finance to Baghdad.

"The visit aimed to find common ground over the country's budget," he said, hoping it turns "fruitful".

The US diplomats expressed optimism about the regional government's vision and prospects, reiterating the US endorsement for "all forms of cooperation and agreement between the central government and the region."