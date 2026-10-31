Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Senior Iraqi Army commanders visited Kirkuk province on Saturday to inspect military deployments, assess troop readiness and review security measures across the province and surrounding areas, a security source told Shafaq News.

The delegation included Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Lieutenant General Saad Harbiya and Ground Forces Commander Lieutenant General Qasim Mohammed Saleh Al-Mohammadi. During the visit, the commanders reviewed the missions assigned to military units and assessed operational challenges in their respective areas of responsibility.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Army and Federal Police units exchanged security responsibilities in Kirkuk and southern Baghdad. Under the plan, the Army's 17th Division took over the Hawija sector in Kirkuk, replacing Federal Police forces, which moved to Al-Latifiyah, south of Baghdad, to assume the division's former duties.

Read more: Military command change expected in Kirkuk