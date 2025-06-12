Security delegation reviews safeguards at Grand Al-Faw Port

Shafaq News/ A joint security delegation from Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the Ministry of Interior, and the Naval Forces conducted a field visit to the Grand Al-Faw Port on Thursday to assess ongoing security measures.

Located in southern Iraq, the port is one of the country’s most strategic infrastructure projects, aimed at boosting regional trade and economic development.

Abdul Sada Khalaf Finjan, Deputy Director General for Technical Affairs at the General Company for Ports of Iraq, told Shafaq News that the visit was part of ongoing fieldwork monitoring and collaboration with security forces around the port area.

“Port security is a top priority for the Ports Authority, and as construction progresses, high-level security coordination remains in place to ensure the safety of the site and its strategic infrastructure,” he pointed out, adding that the security delegation expressed satisfaction with the security protocols and administrative organization at the port.