Turkiye's mega-road: Iraq deal heats up

Shafaq News/ Turkiye is advancing its joint Development Road project with Iraq, with high-level visits and financing discussions expected to shape the next phase, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is expected to visit Turkiye in the coming days. Talks are also underway regarding a possible visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Iraq during the first half of the year.

“These visits will reinforce agreements related to financing and execution steps,” Uraloğlu said, as quoted by Turkiye Today.

The project, designed to connect Iraq’s interior to European markets via Turkiye, has drawn international interest. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are expected to contribute financial support, and negotiations are ongoing with global financial institutions to secure additional funding.

In November 2023, Iraq, Turkiye, the UAE, and Qatar signed a declaration outlining their cooperation on the corridor. The launch of Iraq’s Al-Faw Port — considered the first phase — is scheduled for later this year.

Separately, Uraloğlu discussed regional transport expansion plans, including the extension of Turkiye’s railway network through northern Syria.

The proposed rail project would link the Mîdân Akbas border area to Aleppo and Damascus. Roughly 45 to 50 kilometers of the line have been damaged, while the remaining sections remain intact. Uraloğlu said repairing the affected stretch is a priority and would establish a direct rail connection from Turkiye to the Syrian capital. The repairs are expected to cost $54.12 million, which Turkiye aims to fund through available channels.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Ambassador to Ankara Majid Al-Lajmawi saidal-Sudani’s upcoming visit to Turkiye will focus on strategic cooperation in infrastructure, energy, and trade, describing it as “an important step” toward advancing bilateral ties and expanding economic and investment collaboration.

According to the ambassador, the talks will address regional developments and aim to enhance both security and economic coordination. He added that the Iraqi embassy in Ankara is actively working to strengthen relations in ways that "support stability and shared interests."