Security brief in Iraq: ISIS strikes, tribal clashes, and suicide

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Airstrikes on ISIS Suspects (Saladin)

Iraqi forces carried out airstrikes targeting suspected ISIS activity in the Balkana mountain range within Tuz Khurmatu district, a source told Shafaq News.

Tribal-Related Killing (Basra)

A man in his fifties was killed in an armed attack stemming from a long-standing tribal dispute between two clans.

Suicide (Basra)

An 18-year-old man died by suicide in al-Zubair district, with preliminary information pointing to family-related reasons.

Traffic Accident (Wasit)

A traffic accident in Wasit resulted in the death of two people, including a school principal, and the injury of three others.