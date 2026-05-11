Security brief in Iraq: Fatal shooting, stabbing, and major arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Accidental Shooting (Babil)

A security member was killed after mishandling his weapon while on duty at a checkpoint in eastern Babil, a security source reported.

Drug Arrests (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police arrested suspects caught in possession of narcotics and drug-use paraphernalia.

Wanted Suspects Arrested (Kirkuk)

Anti-crime units in Kirkuk carried out raids and search operations across the city, arresting five suspects wanted in cases related to theft and breach of trust.

Fatal Dispute (Baghdad)

A Syrian worker was shot dead by an Interior Ministry member following a dispute at a generator site in southern Baghdad. Security forces arrested the suspect.

Official Detained (Kirkuk)

Authorities in Kirkuk detained the province’s director of administrative affairs for investigation over allegations of cooperating with cold-storage owners to illegally introduce frozen meat into the city.

Stabbing (Baghdad)

A young man fatally stabbed his sister inside their home in the capital, according to a medical source. Security forces took legal measures against the suspect.

Snake Attack (Dhi Qar)

Two girls were injured in a snake attack in Dhi Qar and transferred for treatment.

Restaurant Fire (Diyala)

A large fire broke out at a restaurant in Diyala without causing casualties, according to security sources.