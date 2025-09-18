Security Briefing: Raids, arrests, and fatal incidents across Iraq

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 18, 2025.

Hit-and-Run Fatality (Basra)

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the Hayyaniya / Street 60 area of central Basra.

Counterterrorism & Crime Arrests (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command reported the arrest of multiple suspects, including two under Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law. Others were detained on charges of theft, narcotics trafficking, and possession of unlicensed weapons in Husayniyah, Fudhailiyah, Khatib, Salamiyat, and Latifiya.

Drug Trafficking Arrests (Maysan)

Military intelligence units arrested six individuals accused of drug dealing and promotion under Articles 28 and 32 of the Narcotics Law. Authorities seized quantities of narcotics intended for local distribution.

Toxic Mercury Seizure (Diwaniyah)

Police detained a man in possession of half a kilogram of highly toxic mercury. He allegedly attempted to sell the banned substance, which is restricted due to severe health and environmental risks.

ISIS Victim Remains Found (Nineveh)

Security forces discovered human remains while removing an earth berm in Qahtaniya, Nineveh province. An ID card at the site identified the victim as Sidou Abbas Jouko (b. 1984). Officials suspect he was killed by ISIS; the remains were referred to Baghdad’s forensic authorities.

Staged Robbery Exposed (Basra)

Police uncovered that a truck driver fabricated a robbery near Nahr Omar, firing at his own vehicle and hiding 5.8 million dinars belonging to his company. He confessed after investigators found the concealed funds and weapon.

Fake Security Force Gang Arrested (Baghdad)

Criminal police in Karrada arrested a three-member gang impersonating security forces to rob civilians. Authorities said the arrests were made within 12 hours of the latest incident.

Family Dispute Killing (Al-Anbar)

A man shot and killed his brother following an argument over relocating their father’s grave. Security forces opened an investigation.

Traffic Accidents (Kirkuk)

Two people were killed and two injured in separate accidents in Hawija district: one near Tal al-Joul involving multiple casualties, and another collision between a car and a motorcycle that killed the motorcyclist.

Worksite Suffocation Deaths (Kirkuk)

Two young workers, aged 15–20, died from suffocation while performing maintenance in a sewage manhole on the outskirts of Kirkuk. A third worker was rescued. The incident renewed criticism over inadequate safety measures for municipal laborers.

Teenage Drug Trafficking Arrest (Baghdad – Mahmoudiya)

Security forces arrested a 19-year-old girl accused of drug trafficking. Police said she showed signs of self-harm, allegedly inflicted under the influence of narcotics.