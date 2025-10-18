Schools prepared as election centers ahead of November vote

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Schools designated as polling centers in Kirkuk Province will reopen starting October 19 as part of preparations for Iraq’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, 2025.

A local source told Shafaq News that the Operations Command directed the Directorate of Education to open these schools daily from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to allow Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) teams to complete technical and logistical arrangements inside the facilities.

School principals or guards are required to be present during this period, ensuring access to all rooms under the security and organizational procedures outlined by the authorities.

The command also ordered field supervision by education officers and immediate reporting of any delays or violations.

In addition, Iraqi army units began implementing the security plan to protect polling centers across the province, with a wide deployment of military units around the sites in coordination with other security agencies and IHEC.

According to a security source, forces have completed logistical and intelligence preparations to ensure that voting proceeds in a “safe and stable environment.”

The special voting for security forces and displaced persons will take place on November 9, two days before the general voting day on November 11, when Iraqis across all provinces will elect a new parliament.

