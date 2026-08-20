Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-linked security body, reinforced its deployment along the Syrian border, increasing surveillance and security measures to prevent infiltration and other breaches, the PMF reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the body noted that its 19th Brigade had carried out the deployment within its area of responsibility, raising its readiness, with units operating around the clock to secure the border and maintain security.

Earlier this month, a source in Syria's Defense Ministry told Shafaq News that military movements near the Iraqi border were part of routine operations, rejecting any link to a heightened alert or an emergency security situation. The measures included repositioning Syrian army units and columns, testing operational readiness, and reorganizing force deployments.

The border between Syria and Iraq stretches for about 600 kilometers and includes three main official land crossings: Al-Yarubiyah-Rabia, linking Al-Hasakah and Nineveh; Al-Bukamal-Al-Qaim, connecting Deir ez-Zor and Al-Anbar; and Al-Tanf-Al-Waleed, near the Syria-Iraq-Jordan tri-border area. The Semalka-Faysh Khabur crossing over the Tigris River also links northeastern Syria with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.