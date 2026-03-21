Drone crashes near Baghdad Airport, second hits home in Al-Saydiya
2026-03-21T19:24:24+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A second drone crashed on Saturday near Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.
The source said the drone fell near a logistics support facility in the vicinity of the airport.
Another drone fell onto a residential home in the Al-Saydiya area of Baghdad, triggering an explosion, he added.
The extent of casualties or material damage remains unclear, and no party has claimed responsibility so far.