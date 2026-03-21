Drone crashes near Baghdad Airport, second hits home in Al-Saydiya

Drone crashes near Baghdad Airport, second hits home in Al-Saydiya
2026-03-21T19:24:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A second drone crashed on Saturday near Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the drone fell near a logistics support facility in the vicinity of the airport.

Another drone fell onto a residential home in the Al-Saydiya area of Baghdad, triggering an explosion, he added.

The extent of casualties or material damage remains unclear, and no party has claimed responsibility so far.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon