New drone falls near Baghdad International Airport
2026-03-28T18:37:22+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A drone crashed near Baghdad International Airport on Saturday after attempting to approach a US diplomatic support facility, a security source told Shafaq News.
The unmanned aircraft fell within the airport perimeter, without immediately confirming whether it was intercepted or malfunctioned before reaching its target.
No casualties or material damage were reported.
Read more: Iraq’s neutrality fades: Formal war involvement draws closer?